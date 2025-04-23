75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two Louisiana men killed in Port Arthur boat explosion

1 hour 24 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, April 23 2025 Apr 23, 2025 April 23, 2025 5:22 PM April 23, 2025 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - One man from Abbeville and another from Houma died Wednesday when the work boat they were on exploded in Port Arthur, Texas, officials said. 

WWL reported that the explosion happened around 7 a.m. near a boat launch at the J.D. Murphree Wildlife Management Area. There was a four-man crew, but one person left the boat to get something from his truck when the explosion happened. The two Louisianians and another man were taken to a hospital, where the two were pronounced dead. 

Officials did not disclose the identities of the deceased but said the captain was a 45-year-old man from Abbeville and the other was a 41-year-old man from Houma. 

Trending News

The Port Arthur Fire Marshal is investigating what happened. It's unclear what caused the explosion. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days