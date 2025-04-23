Two Louisiana men killed in Port Arthur boat explosion

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - One man from Abbeville and another from Houma died Wednesday when the work boat they were on exploded in Port Arthur, Texas, officials said.

WWL reported that the explosion happened around 7 a.m. near a boat launch at the J.D. Murphree Wildlife Management Area. There was a four-man crew, but one person left the boat to get something from his truck when the explosion happened. The two Louisianians and another man were taken to a hospital, where the two were pronounced dead.

Officials did not disclose the identities of the deceased but said the captain was a 45-year-old man from Abbeville and the other was a 41-year-old man from Houma.

The Port Arthur Fire Marshal is investigating what happened. It's unclear what caused the explosion.