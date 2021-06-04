71°
Two killed while changing tire on shoulder of I-10

3 hours 18 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, June 03 2021 Jun 3, 2021 June 03, 2021 10:22 PM June 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

GRAMERCY - Two men are dead following a bad car accident that occurred Thursday afternoon. 

James Breaux, 50, of Donaldsonville and Daniel Thomas, 33, of Opelousas lost their lives as a result of the crash. 

The accident happened on I-10 east of LA-641 in St. James Parish around 3 p.m. when Breaux and Thomas were stopped on the shoulder on I-10 west in a 2003 Ford Explorer. As they were outside of the vehicle changing a tire, someone in a 2019 Penske truck swerved off the roadway to the right, striking Breaux and Thomas. 

Both Breaux and Thomas were killed as a result of the crash and pronounced dead on the scene when emergency officials arrived. The driver of the Penske truck was not hurt.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash but toxicology samples were taken for analysis. Charges are pending. 

