Two killed, one injured after car crash near neighborhood off Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed and one more is in the hospital after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon along Nicholson Drive between the Lexington Estates and University Club neighborhoods.
Authorities said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m.
Upon investigation, authorities determined that Stefan Valentine, 34, was driving a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner headed south on Nicholson Drive. At the same time, 45-year-old Claudette Holmes was driving a 2018 Mazda CX5 traveling north on Nicholson Drive.
For reasons still unknown, Valentine crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the Mazda head-on. Valentine was unrestrained and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Holmes, who was restrained, also succumbed to her injuries in the crash. The passenger of the Mazda was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
