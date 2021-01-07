51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured in Thursday morning house fire on Greenwell Street

1 hour 22 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 9:40 AM January 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Jan. 7) morning, a fire that injured two people broke out in a Merrydale area home.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 7400 block of Greenwell Street shortly before 9:30 a.m., where they found two people suffering from non-life threatening injuries after fleeing from the home, which sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

At this time, WBRZ is working to obtain additional details related to the incident.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days