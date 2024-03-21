55°
Two injured, in serious condition after shooting near North Street Park
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting near North Street Park, according to officials.
The shooting took place on Live Oak Boulevard. The two are currently being transported in serious condition.
No other information is available at this time.
