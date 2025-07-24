79°
Two injured after crash on Highland Road near Highland Road Park, both lanes blocked

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a crash on Highland Road near Highland Road Community Park, officials said.

Officials described the injured people's condition as "stable." The road since re-opened.

