Two indicted in allegedly cartel-involved drug bust in Livingston Parish

Castaneda-Del Valle, left, and Orellana-Romero, right

BATON ROUGE — A Honduran man and a Salvadoran man were indicted Wednesday morning after deputies allegedly found them carrying nearly 400 pounds of methamphetamines for the cartel through Louisiana.

A Livingston Parish deputy stopped Jostin Antonio Orellana-Romero, 22, and Edenilson Alexander Castaneda-Del Valle, 22, as they were driving along Interstate 12 on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Kurt Wall said. During the traffic stop, deputies allegedly found a hidden compartment in the car containing 360 pounds of meth, $7,100 in cash, digital scales, plastic bags and rubber bands.

Wall called the meth seizure one of the biggest in Louisiana history. He said the amount is “clearly the work of cartels.”

The two men were arrested Saturday and indicted Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamines.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard praised Wall and the Trump administration for the swift indictment.

“To see you taking the forefront, as well as the Trump administration doing what they said they was going to do, is a relief to law enforcement,” Ard said.

Wall said the arrests follow the directives of the federal government, as Trump has put intense focus on immigration enforcement throughout his second term.

“This fits right in with the priorities of the administration and our office, with one of these gentlemen being from Honduras, being here illegally, and the other one being from El Salvador here illegally,” Wall said.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: