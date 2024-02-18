37°
Latest Weather Blog
Two hurt when car crashed through store Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured when an SUV crashed into a Family Dollar store after lunch Wednesday.
The sheriff's office is handling the investigation into the crash at 13559 Old Hammond Highway. WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington reported in a Facebook video report from the scene, at least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The sheriff's office said two people sustained non-life threatening injuries.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University Law Center hosts free expungement event for residents
-
Louisiana Nursery seeing increase in customers despite freezing temps ahead
-
Overnight fire destroys St. Luke's Episcopal, a Goodwood Boulevard landmark for 60...
-
Two juveniles arrested for beating toddler to death; mother, another adult charged...
-
Black History Month: How a former slave became a political giant and...