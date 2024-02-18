Two hurt when car crashed through store Wednesday

37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, August 03 2016 Aug 3, 2016 August 03, 2016 2:11 PM August 03, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured when an SUV crashed into a Family Dollar store after lunch Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is handling the investigation into the crash at 13559 Old Hammond Highway.  WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington reported in a Facebook video report from the scene, at least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.  The sheriff's office said two people sustained non-life threatening injuries.  

