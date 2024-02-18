Two hurt when car crashed through store Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured when an SUV crashed into a Family Dollar store after lunch Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is handling the investigation into the crash at 13559 Old Hammond Highway. WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington reported in a Facebook video report from the scene, at least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The sheriff's office said two people sustained non-life threatening injuries.

