Two hurt in crash on Old Jefferson Highway Thursday night; one airlifted to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - Two people are injured, with one in critical condition, after a crash on Old Jefferson Highway Thursday night.
Authorities said the crash happened on Old Jefferson near Azalea Lakes Avenue.
The St. George Fire Department said two people were extricated from vehicles following the crash. One person was reportedly taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the other was airlifted in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
