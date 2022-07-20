79°
Two hurt in crash involving 18-wheelers on I-10 near Grosse Tete
PORT ALLEN - Authorities responded to a crash involving two 18-wheelers on I-10 East Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on I-10 East near the Grosse Tete exit. Police say two 18-wheelers were involved in the crash, which left two people injured.
According to State Police, the two victims suffered minor to moderate injuries.
All lanes have since reopened at the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
