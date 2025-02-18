48°
Two hundred teenagers to be selected for participation in early college option in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Tuesday, the River Parish Community College system will host an open house for eighth graders and their parents to explore an early college option.
RPCC allows high schoolers to receive a G.E.D. while simultaneously earning a two-year associate's degree. They can do all of this while having a normal high school experience.
The open house events are happening Tuesday night at the RPCC campus in Gonzales from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will cover the application process and what students can expect from the program.
