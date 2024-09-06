79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two high school football games moved due to weather

3 hours 12 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 12:01 PM September 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two high school football games were moved due to rainy weather. 

The football game between Central Catholic and White Castle High School has been relocated and will now take place at White Castle High School at 7:00 p.m.

Trending News

Woodlawn and University Lab School was moved from Friday night to Saturday at 9 a.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days