81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in Washington Parish

3 hours 54 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 November 19, 2025 8:44 AM November 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

FRANKLINTON — Two men from Hammond have been indicted on murder charges after a fatal overdose in Washington Parish, deputies said.

William Payne, 41, and Tanner Beyl, 26, were both indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder on Tuesday. 

Deputies said they responded to a fentanyl overdose call on June 20. 

After an investigation into the death, deputies arrested Payne on Sept. 11 and Beyl on Sept. 24. Payne was released on a $150,000 bond on Sept. 18, while Beyl remains behind bars with a $750,000 bond. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days