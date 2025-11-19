79°
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in Washington Parish
FRANKLINTON — Two men from Hammond have been indicted on murder charges after a fatal overdose in Washington Parish, deputies said.
William Payne, 41, and Tanner Beyl, 26, were both indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder on Tuesday.
Deputies said they responded to a fentanyl overdose call on June 20.
After an investigation into the death, deputies arrested Payne on Sept. 11 and Beyl on Sept. 24. Payne was released on a $150,000 bond on Sept. 18, while Beyl remains behind bars with a $750,000 bond.
