Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in Washington Parish

FRANKLINTON — Two men from Hammond have been indicted on murder charges after a fatal overdose in Washington Parish, deputies said.

William Payne, 41, and Tanner Beyl, 26, were both indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder on Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to a fentanyl overdose call on June 20.

After an investigation into the death, deputies arrested Payne on Sept. 11 and Beyl on Sept. 24. Payne was released on a $150,000 bond on Sept. 18, while Beyl remains behind bars with a $750,000 bond.