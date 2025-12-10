Drop-off event held Wednesday for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday has been a big day for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas, as a drop-off event at Essential Credit Union in Towne Center was held.

The donations came rolling in with people driving through to bring Christmas presents for children in need.

The distribution will take place on Dec. 20 at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road beginning 9 a.m.