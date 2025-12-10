58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drop-off event held Wednesday for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas

1 hour 19 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, December 10 2025 Dec 10, 2025 December 10, 2025 7:44 PM December 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday has been a big day for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas, as a drop-off event at Essential Credit Union in Towne Center was held.

The donations came rolling in with people driving through to bring Christmas presents for children in need.

Trending News

The distribution will take place on Dec. 20 at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road beginning 9 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days