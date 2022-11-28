Two girls and dog who went missing found safe

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two young girls and their dog went missing Monday evening and deputies found them hours later.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigal Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg were last seen playing with their golden retriever in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.

At 9:30 p.m., deputies said the girls and their dog have been found safe.