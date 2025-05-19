Two from Louisiana charged in Ohio federal investigation of monkey torture videos

CINCINNATI - A federal indictment in Ohio charges 11 people - including two from Louisiana - with crimes associated with the creation and distribution of online videos in which monkeys were tortured and killed, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The crimes, which date from December 2022 to April 2023, were described as being related to "extreme violence and sexual abuse against monkeys," according to a DOJ news release.

The people accused in the indictment unsealed Friday are accused of conspiring with Nicholas T. Dryden, of Cincinnati, in the crimes. Dryden has pleaded guilty on a charge of conspiring to create and distribute the videos.

Two people in the indictment - Brady O. Shellhammer and Victoria S. Haskins - are from Louisiana, according to the indictment. Shellhammer is also known as "Beglu" or "Bbbeglu" and Haskins is also known as "Cat Face" or "Sparkles Fancy Pants," the indictment says.

The indictment says the group used private online chat groups on messaging platforms such as Telegram to "view, discuss, promote, advertise, exchange, market, purchase, sell, distribute, solicit, and fund" the videos, which included monkeys having their genitals burned and cut with scissors and being sodomized with a wooden skewer and a spoon, the news release said.

The funds and instructions would be sent to people outside the United States, who carried out the abuse on adult and baby monkeys, according to the indictment.

Haskins, the indictment says, advertised a contest in a Telegram group. "we (sic) are giving a prize to the person who can come up with the best torture method" for a particular monkey, according to the document. "Bring your favorite adult beverage because we are also play (sic) a drinking game!"

Shellhammer, the indictment says, was documented participating in a different Telegram message group offering to send something from the U.S. to the person making the video. In a different discussion, Shellhammer requested specific videos of juvenile monkeys being tortured, according to the indictment.

The indictment also tracks one payment by Shellhammer and two by Haskins, allegedly for the videos.

Haskins was arrested in Shreveport, according to federal records. She was released with an agreement to appear in court in Ohio later this month. The conditions of her release include the removal of all animals from her home and limitations on her use of internet-connected devices.

Shellhammer was arrested in Ohio, according to federal records.

Others charged in the investigation include Ernest D. Chavez — also known as "Lax" — from Arizona; Hugh T. Campbell — also known as "Tim Templeton" — from Pennsylvania; Carter G. Fawcett — also known as "Captain" — from Colorado; Jimmy Wong — also known as "Yasser Lopez" — from New York; Kimberly A. Anglin — also known as "Kim Anglin" — from Connecticut; Mark M. Sampieri — also known as "The Chef" or "SainT" — from Connecticut; Vance H. Beadles — also known as "Mr. Green" — from Kentucky; Mary L. Longoria — also known as "R6" or "R6ex" — from North Carolina; and Patrick C. Naylor — also known as "YANTF" or "YANTF 2x" — from North Carolina.

They could face up to five years in prison, according the the Department of Justice news release.