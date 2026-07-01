Two former LSU pitchers named to 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster

BATON ROUGE - Just one year after pitchers Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson helped lead LSU to their eighth national title, the pair have been named to the MLB All-Star Futures Game roster.

LSU says in a statement:

"Anderson, a member of the Seattle Mariners organization, and Eyanson, a member of the Boston Red Sox organization, will participate in the Futures Game with the American League squad.

The All-Star Futures Game features the brightest stars of tomorrow in an annual seven-inning matchup of the game’s top prospects that are nearing the Majors. Many of today’s All-Stars made their first appearances on a Major League stage at the All-Star Futures Game.

Anderson, a left-hander rated by MLB Pipeline as the Mariners’ No. 1 prospect and MLB’s No. 5 overall prospect, has been outstanding for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in his first professional season. He’s made 13 starts, posting an 8-0 record a 1.22 ERA in 66.2 innings with 10 walks, 99 strikeouts, a 0.71 WHIP, 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 9.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio while limiting opponents to a .162 batting average.

Eyanson, a right-hander rated by MLB Pipeline as the Red Sox’s No. 5 prospect and MLB’s No. 55 overall prospect, began the 2026 season with the High-A Greenville Drive and amassed a 0.44 ERA in five starts with 34 strikeouts across 20.1 innings pitched. He was promoted to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and continued to be strong on the mound, recording a 1.48 ERA in seven starts with 30 strikeouts.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., who pitched at LSU in 2024 and 2025, was the No. 3 overall selection by Seattle in the 2025 MLB Draft. A 2025 First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC performer, Anderson was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 College World Series after leading LSU to its eighth national championship.

He was also named the 2025 Baseball America College Pitcher of the Year after finishing 12-1 on the season with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 119.0 innings. He completed the year No. 1 in the nation in total strikeouts and No. 7 in strikeouts per nine innings (13.61).

Anderson was 2-0 in the 2025 CWS with victories over Arkansas and Coastal Carolina, posting a 0.56 ERA while allowing just one run on six hits in 16.0 innings with 17 strikeouts.

Anderson fired only the second complete-game shutout in LSU’s College World Series history when he defeated Coastal Carolina with a brilliant three-hitter in Game 1 of the CWS Finals.

Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., who pitched at LSU in 2025 after transferring from UC San Diego, was Boston’s third-round selection in the 2025 MLB Draft. He posted a 12-2 record and a 3.00 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts) for the Tigers, logging 108.0 innings with 36 walks, 152 strikeouts and a .218 opponent batting average.

A First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC performer, Eyanson completed the season No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 152. He was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as he fired 6.1 innings and limited the Chanticleers to three runs on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Eyanson finished tied with Anderson at No. 1 in the SEC in wins (12), and he was No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (108.0), No. 3 in strikeouts (152), No. 4 in ERA (3.00), and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.218)."