BRCC hires former Scotlandville High coach, Southern player Carlos Sample to lead basketball program

BATON ROUGE — Former Scotlandville High School coach and Southern University basketball player Carlos Sample is the new coach of Baton Rouge Community College's basketball program, the school announced Monday.

"A proven leader, respected coach and Louisiana Legend, Coach Sample brings a championship mindset and a passion for developing student-athletes on and off the court," BRCC Athletics said in a social media post announcing Sample's new role. "A new era of BRCC Basketball starts now!"

Sample coached Scotlandville's team for 16 years and led the team to 14 straight state finals. He stepped down from his role at Scotlandville in 2023.

Before his tenure as a coach, Sample was a Jaguar from 1987 to 1990. During this time, the team went to three consecutive SWAC Regular Season Championships, two consecutive SWAC Tournament Championships, two consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT appearance. During his college career, Sample scored 1,399 points and handed out 472 assists.

“Our goal has always been to build a championship program that develops exceptional student-athletes on and off the court,” BRCC Director of Athletics Brock Kantrow said. “Carlos Sample is one of the most respected basketball minds in Louisiana. His proven ability to build winning cultures, develop talent and mentor young men makes him the ideal leader for our men’s basketball program. His passion for Baton Rouge, his commitment to student-athlete success and his championship pedigree align perfectly with the direction of BRCC Athletics. We are thrilled to welcome Carlos and his family to the Bears.”