REPORT: LSU cancels home/home series with Arizona State for 2029-30 seasons

BATON ROUGE - LSU has reportedly canceled their home/home series for the 2029-2030 seasons with Arizona State, first reported by Brett McMurphy of On3.

LSU cancels 2-game home/home series with Arizona State in 2029-30, sources told @On3 https://t.co/6r1QFCBfHS — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 20, 2026

The decision comes just days after LSU announced future non-conference opponents from the 2027-2030 seasons.

The decision comes after other SEC schools also cancel future matchups with Power Four opponents due to the league now enforcing a nine-game conference schedule.