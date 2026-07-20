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REPORT: LSU cancels home/home series with Arizona State for 2029-30 seasons

2 hours 41 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 4:51 PM July 20, 2026 in Sports
Source: On3 Sports
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU has reportedly canceled their home/home series for the 2029-2030 seasons with Arizona State, first reported by Brett McMurphy of On3.

The decision comes just days after LSU announced future non-conference opponents from the 2027-2030 seasons. 

The decision comes after other SEC schools also cancel future matchups with Power Four opponents due to the league now enforcing a nine-game conference schedule.

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