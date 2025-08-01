Latest Weather Blog
Two deputies fired, five suspended after mistaken release of New Orleans inmate
NEW ORLEANS - Two Orleans Parish deputies have been fired and five suspended after an inmate was mistakenly released from the Orleans Justice Center.
The inmate, Khalil Bryan, was in custody on multiple charges and had active warrants in multiple parishes.
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said there was a "breakdown" in identity verification procedures and Bryan was mistaken for another inmate with an identical last name. The office also confirmed that the error was human and not due to a system malfunction.
Two deputies were fired and five others were suspended following the incident.
Releases will now require a mandatory supervisor review and staff will receive additional training.
Bryan, pictured above, is still wanted by law enforcement as of Friday morning.
