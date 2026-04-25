Mall of Louisiana reopens two days after death of high school senior in mass shooting

BATON ROUGE — The shopping mall where a high school senior was shot dead during a gun battle between rival groups reopened Saturday behind a makeshift memorial erected by the mall's operator.

A spray of flowers accompanied by a sign reading "Our Hearts are Joined in Sorrow" stood near an entrance at the Mall of Louisiana. Martha Odom, 17, died Thursday after being hit by crossfire. She was at the mall celebrating her upcoming graduation from Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette Parish.

The mall was closed Thursday afternoon and Friday. Baton Rouge Police and armed security guards patrolled the mall when it reopened Saturday morning.

Police said Friday that Markel Lee, 17, would be charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder after Thursday's mayhem at the mall. The police chief said two rival groups had gone to the mall to settle a social media beef. Another person is being sought in connection with the mass shooting.