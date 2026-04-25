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Evening at Wind Rush fundraiser held to benefit the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum

2 hours 7 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 11:30 PM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Evening at Wind Rush fundraiser was held on Friday in Baton Rouge. 

The fundraiser benefited the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum, a group that works to support the museum's educational programs. 

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Guests enjoyed food and entertainment by the LSU School of Music.

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