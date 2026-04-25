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National drug take-back today is Saturday; website lists locations across the country
BATON ROUGE — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration has set up a website listing locations where people can dispose of old prescription medicine.
The website is https://www.dea.gov/takebackday
This is the 30th year that the DEA has offered the service. Drugs will be collected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
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Law enforcement agencies and healthcare organizations will also offer similar services. People are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets to prevent such drugs from falling into the wrong hands.
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