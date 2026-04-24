1 arrested, 1 wanted after shooting in Jackson; marshals service asking for tips

JACKSON — One person was arrested and one person was being sought Friday after a shooting in Jackson earlier this month, the town's marshals service said.

The law officers said Friday that marshals had responded to an April 2 shooting on Charles Drive and found one person wounded.

Corente Anderson has been arrested, and marshals are still seeking Nicholas Cunningham. They fear he has access to accommodations out of state and may be attempting to flee Louisiana.

According to the Jackson Marshals Office, Cunningham is a convicted felon and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has warrants for attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tips can be sent to the marshals at (225) 634-5900.