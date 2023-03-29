Two dead, including suspected gunman, after overnight standoff in Slidell

SLIDELL - Two people, including a gunman, were left dead after a standoff with deputies Tuesday night.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, along with SWAT team members, detectives, and crime scene technicians responded to a home on Lake Village Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies made contact with a man inside the home, who said there had been an "exchange of gunfire" between him and an acquaintance.

The STPSO did not specify how long the situation went on but said once SWAT team members entered the home, they found two people dead inside, one of which was the suspected gunman who deputies believe killed himself before law enforcement entered the home.

No more information about the standoff was immediately released.