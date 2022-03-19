Latest Weather Blog
Two dead after suspected boating accident at Toledo Bend Reservoir
SABINE PARISH - Deputies found the bodies of two men who never returned to their camp after a fishing excursion.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a tip Saturday, March 12 around 3:30 p.m. that two fishermen were missing. They were last seen near Solan's Camp at the north end of the reservoir.
The caller told deputies the men went fishing Friday, March 11, and never returned to the camp.
Deputies began working with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to search the area. At around 8 p.m. on March 12, one body was recovered from the area.
Authorities continued their search for the second missing individual with Wildlife and Fisheries Agents, United Cajun Navy volunteers, and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, the sheriff's office stated on social media.
The fishermen's boat was located shortly after daylight on Monday, March 14, sitting on the bottom of the lake.
Later that day, a second body was recovered near Holly Park Marina off Carters Ferry Road near Milam on the Texas side of the reservoir, deputies say.
The sheriff's office identified the two individuals as 61-year-old George Diboll of Oakdale and 61-year-old Marvin Parsons of Lafayette.
The incident remains under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
