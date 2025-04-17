69°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dead after double shooting outside Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
BATON ROUGE - Two men died in a double shooting Thursday night outside of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Baton Rouge Police Department officials said.
BRPD responded around Sally Ride Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The shooting started as a verbal argument and there appears to be no other suspects.
The airport is not under any lockdown, officials confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Funeral arrangements announced for Kyren Lacy
-
Anti-hazing billboard in New Orleans honors Southern student killed in hazing ritual
-
Three arrested into investigation into internet crimes against children
-
Deputies searching for person connected to at least 20 vehicle burglaries in...
-
REPORT: At least 6 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect...