Two dead after double shooting outside Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

BATON ROUGE - Two men died in a double shooting Thursday night outside of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Baton Rouge Police Department officials said.

BRPD responded around Sally Ride Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The shooting started as a verbal argument and there appears to be no other suspects.

The airport is not under any lockdown, officials confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.