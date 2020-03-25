Two coronavirus cases tied to Southern University community, officials say

BATON ROUGE - Southern University reported two coronavirus cases that affect its campus Wednesday.

The university announced two members of the school community are currently in isolation recovering from the virus. It was not immediately clear whether the two affected were students or staff of the college.

The Director of Student Engagement tells WBRZ they are preparing an empty building for isolation purposes in the event a student living on campus contracts the virus. The building is not being used for isolation at this time.

As of now, there are few students living on Southern's campus.