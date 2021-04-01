Latest Weather Blog
Two children dropped over 14-foot U.S. border wall
SANTA TERESA, N.M. - Two children were dropped over the 14-foot U.S. border wall Tuesday night according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Federal officials released footage from a remote camera showing two people moving the Ecuadoran children, a 3-year-old and her 5-year-old sister, toward the fence on the Mexican side of the border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
One of the people then climbed the fence and dropped the children onto the U.S. side. After the drop, the smugglers ran away.
Agents from the Border Patrol sent to the area were able to find the two just outside of El Paso. Officials say the children were found alert and unhurt.
After a medical evaluation, the children were placed in CBP custody, where they will stay pending U.S. Department of Health and Human Services placement.
