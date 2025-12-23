78°
First Circuit Court of Appeal judge to temporarily fill Louisiana Supreme Court vacancy
NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Allison H. Penzato was appointed to fill the vacancy left by William J. Crain after he left to be a federal court judge.
Crain moved to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana after Eldon E. Fallon retired.
Penzato, a Bogalusa native, was elected to the the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal in 2017. Her appointment will be effective from Dec. 22, 2025 through June 30, 2026 or until the vacancy is permanently filled.
