Two burn victims taken to hospital, one via AirMed from Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival

ZACHARY - Two burn victims were taken to the hospital from the Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival, with one being taken via AirMed, emergency officials confirmed.

Both people were described as being in "serious conditions."

The festival put out a statement saying a food truck operator experienced an accident while working inside their vehicle. No customers were involved in the incident and there is "no impact to public safety," festival organizers said.