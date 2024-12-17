Two BR single parents become homeowners, also receive gifts from BR football star Warrick Dunn

BATON ROUGE — Two single parents became first-time homeowners Tuesday thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge.

The homes are financed through Habitat for Humanity, but NFL star and Baton Rouge native Warrick Dunn surprised Justin and O'Haisha with a $5,000 down payment assistance check and $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron's.

Justin and O'Haisha mark Dunn's 235th and 236th home celebration by Warrick Dunn Charities. Dunn's nonprofit helps single parents achieve their dream of homeownership as part of its "Home for the Holidays" program.

Dunn said that being in his hometown and helping single parents hits close to home.

“This is something I always wanted to do for my mom but not having that opportunity and ability, I have to reflect on that but now I am living through other single-parent families who are doing it so I am thankful for that,” said Dunn.

Justin said it means everything to him to provide a larger space for his two sons Braylon and Christian.

“The most important job I have today is being a father and just to see their joy and excitement is just the gift that keeps on giving,” said Justin.

O'Haisha said she is grateful to see the finished product of her new home, and she recommends single parents to apply for the program.

Justin and O'Haisha both said they are excited to celebrate the holidays in their new homes, and they look forward to building a future with their families in a new space.

“I’m sure that I probably haven’t seen everything else that’s behind cabinets and closets. You know when praises go up blessings come down, and I think I’m walking in that space where God is taking care of his people and I’m very much excited,” said Justin.