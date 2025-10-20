Two arrested, one still wanted in scheme to steal more than $150K from Neighbors Credit Union

BATON ROUGE — Two people have been arrested and deputies are still looking for one accused of defrauding Neighbors Federal Credit Union out of more than $150K.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish records, Marvell Jackson, Ashana Webb and Timothy Cannon were suspects in a fraud case that started in May.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a handful of Neighbors FCU accounts were compromised after scammers got hold of their phone numbers and started communicating with the account holders as if they were from the financial institution. Through conversation, members told the people posing as bankers their online banking logins.

Parish records said the scammers withdrew money from the accounts through ATMs, CashApp, Apple Cash and the teller window at L'Auberge Casino.

Jackson and Webb were booked for theft over $25,000, illegal transmission of monetary funds and bank fraud. Webb was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sept. 10. Jackson was detained and booked a month later.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cannon.

WBRZ has asked the sheriff's office if there are more suspects in this case. We are waiting to hear back.