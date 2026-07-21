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Two arrested on malfeasance charges at Angola
ANGOLA - A Louisiana State Penitentiary employee was arrested for malfeasance in office, the Department of Corrections said.
Alena Goodin was arrested and booked for one count of malfeasance in office. Officials said she had been employed with the department since June 2025.
Keionisha Davis also arrested the same day on a malfeasance charge, but state officials say she was not employed with the Department at the time of her arrest.
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Goodin is no longer an employee. No other information was immediately available regarding her arrest.
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