Man arrested for kidnapping is person of interest in disappearances of two women

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A man who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman from another state is now a person of interest in the disappearances of two other women, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Thomas Morris, 43, was booked on charges of second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Deputies said they received a call on Sunday evening that Morris was allegedly holding a woman against her will. Morris was taken into custody, and the woman was brought to a safe location.

After Morris' arrest, Sheriff Brian Spillman said he is a person of interest in the disappearance of both Stephanie Hevia and Madison Allen.

WBRZ has previously spoken with Allen's mother, who said the last time she heard from her daughter was in late 2023. Allen, a mom of three, was 32 when she went missing. Since then, her family has put up signs, made multiple social media posts, and offered rewards for information about the young mother from Zachary.

"I reported my daughter missing, myself along with a couple friends of mine; we have been asking questions, knocking on doors. Doing research and reaching out to everyone that we knew Madison had contact with," Rollins told WBRZ.

Rollins says that when she found out about the arrest and Morris being a person of interest in Allen's disappearance, it gave her a rush of emotions.

"I was surprised, thankful. It's just so, I don't even know where to begin. I really didn't know how to feel at one point in time because I'm thinking this is it, this is what's going to bring my baby home," Rollins said.

She calls it a huge step in hopefully one day reuniting with her daughter.

"I hate to say the word relief, but it is a relief because it seems like we're headed in the right direction," Rollins said.

On top of trying to find what happened to her own daughter, Rollins has been in contact with the family of Stephanie Hevia, who's been missing since August of 2025. Family members say that Hevia was last seen with Morris in St. Francisville.

Hevia's family responded to the arrest Monday night, saying their thoughts are with Stephanie and any other victims tonight, and they are thankful more people are sharing their daughter's story.

Anyone with information related to the case can call the sheriff's office at 225-784-3136.