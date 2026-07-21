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St. Vincent de Paul opens cooling station on North 17th Street

1 hour 9 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 4:31 PM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul has opened a cooling station on North 17th Street.

The station is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over the weekend, the charity said it will open more emergency cooling stations at its locations and facilities across Baton Rouge.

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According to St. Vincent de Paul, the centers open anytime temperatures reach 95 degrees or above.

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