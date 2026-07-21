St. Vincent de Paul opens cooling station on North 17th Street

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul has opened a cooling station on North 17th Street.

The station is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over the weekend, the charity said it will open more emergency cooling stations at its locations and facilities across Baton Rouge.

According to St. Vincent de Paul, the centers open anytime temperatures reach 95 degrees or above.