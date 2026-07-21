Louisiana activates State Emergency Operations Center as Tropical Storm Bertha approaches

BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is moving to 24-hour operations at the State Emergency Operations Center as Tropical Storm Bertha moves westward.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and Tropical Storm Watch for portions of Louisiana. Current threats include minor to moderate storm surge flooding, tropical storm force winds and storms producing heavy rainfall.

"We strongly encourage the public to stay weather aware over the next few days as this system moves in our direction," said GOHSEP Director Brig. Gen. Jason Mahfouz. "Any changes to the forecast could change the impact to our state."

"Pay attention to those impacts and the conditions you may face," Mahfouz said. "Check your emergency supplies. Strong winds could result in power outages. Check on friends or loved ones who may need assistance. Stay informed with any information shared by your local emergency managers and local leaders."

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has begun coordination calls with parish emergency directors and says it stands ready to respond. The Crisis Action Team will analyze requests for support from local partners and look for the most efficient way to provide those resources.

For those impacted last month by Tropical Storm Arthur, GOHSEP's recovery staff will continue that effort even as the new storm approaches, officials say.