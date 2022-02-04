Two arrested in shootout at Perkins Road apartment complex

Darius Williams (left) and Ralph Beaureau (right)

BATON ROUGE - Two of three suspects involved in a gun battle at a Baton Rouge apartment complex are now in custody.

The gunfire erupted Wednesday evening at the Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road. Deputies arrived at the property to find multiple apartments and vehicles riddled with bullets.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Ralph Beaureau and 23-year-old Darius Williams were arrested Thursday. One of the victims identified Williams as an ex-boyfriend, telling deputies that he had been threatening violence against them for months.

Arrest records said the suspects were seen in the parking lot of the complex carrying weapons shortly before the gunfire erupted. Deputies said the suspects were then seen firing shots at an apartment unit with three people inside.

A woman at the apartment was struck by gunfire and later taken to a hospital. The victims told deputies they returned fire from inside the apartment in an effort to drive the attackers away.

Both suspects were booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and criminal damage to property.