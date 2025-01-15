Two arrested in Port Allen drug bust after meth, heroin seized

PORT ALLEN - Two people were arrested in a drug bust in Port Allen after a controlled purchase, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said the suspected distribution took place in a rented room at the Audubon Inn on Lobdell Highway. Deputies identified Derwin Oubre, 36, and Latreeka Comeaux, 34, as suspects.

Comeaux was arrested after a controlled purchase of heroin, while Oubre was arrested after deputies searched the room.

Deputies seized five grams of cocaine, 76 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, 275 grams of marijuana, and 3.5 Xanax pills alongside other objects such as a roll of medical cannabis RX prescription stickers.