Two arrested in connection with incident involving theft of BRPD gun & police chase

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday night, Baton Rouge Police arrested two suspects related to an incident involving the theft of a BRPD weapon and a police chase.

Authorities say 19-year-old Tyreke Chaney and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile were riding together in a car that fled from police and lead them on an elaborate chase.

The chase ended with Chaney being arrested on charges of flight from an officer and resisting arrest. The 17-year-old was arrested on charges of simple burglary, resisting an officer, and theft of a firearm.

Police say it all began on Sunday, Nov. 3, when the juvenile broke into a police unit near a business within the 7000 block of Florida Blvd and took a firearm out of the vehicle.

By Tuesday evening, police had retrieved the gun and closed in on the 17-year-old, who was in a car with Chaney. Police say Chaney led them on a chase that took them from Baton Rouge all the way to Central.

The pursuit ended on Lovett Road, near Sullivan. Chaney and the unidentified 17-year-old were taken into custody with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office and Central Police.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.