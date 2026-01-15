2 On Your Side: After losing power dozens of times, power upgrades made to Bluff Road area

PRAIRIEVILLE - For several years, communities along Bluff Road have lost power dozens of times. They reached out to 2 On Your Side last summer, and since then, Entergy has made significant reliability improvements in that area.

Last week, Jamie Lagattuta purchased a new refrigerator.

"The ice maker died during a power surge," said Lagattuta.

Lagattuta's power in Fountain Hill has been on and off frequently. Sometimes it would go out for a few minutes, then pop back on, other times it would be out for several hours, and Lagattuta would have to power up her generator to save her groceries or run a window unit.

"We lost power for no reason, on a beautiful day like today," she said.

With confidence and her power restored, Lagattuta bought a new fridge with a working ice maker.

"I'll say that the work they've done really has changed," she said.

Other neighborhoods along Bluff Road in Prairieville reported the same power troubles. Josh Rosenstern is the HOA President of Manchac Place, which is just down the street from Fountain Hill. He got so tired of the unreliable power service he installed a home generator in 2024.

"You got involved, and you got things moving along with the other homeowners lodging frequent complaints," said Rosenstern.

Entergy responded to an inquiry regarding outages along Bluff Road on June 17, 2025. A full assessment of the area wasn't completed by Entergy until July 11, 2025. In December, Entergy completed an underground conversion of electrical lines to above-ground infrastructure. The final phase of the project includes improving lighting in the area.