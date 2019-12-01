Two arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Photo: Raekwon Reed and Devante Robertson

BATON ROUGE- Two men have been arrested on over 400 counts of child pornography.

“My office is committed to making our communities safer and arresting child predators,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “We will not sit idly by and allow our state’s children to be taken advantage of.”

Raekwon Reed, 23, was arrested on 200 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13 and 100 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children over 13, but still a minor.

Devante Robertson, 20, was arrested on 114 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13.

Both men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.