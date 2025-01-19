Two arrested for allegedly shooting while driving down Florida Blvd.; nursing home struck by bullet

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested Sunday after Baton Rouge Police officers spotted them driving down Florida Boulevard, shooting a gun out of the window. Police said one of the stray bullets hit a nursing home.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said around 2 a.m. an officer saw shots being fired from a truck on Florida near Sherwood Forest Boulevard headed east. Officers stopped the car less than two miles down the road near Little John Drive. Police said they found an AR-15 with an empty magazine, bolt locked to the rear and multiple spent .223 caliber casings in the floorboards of the vehicle. An officer noted that the muzzle of the gun was hot to the touch.

Police questioned 24-year-old Brian Ramos-Rodriguez and 21-year-old Hector Perez de la Rosa, who admitted to shooting the gun while driving. Officers found one other gun and multiple other cartridges in the vehicle.

Officers at the scene were called to a nearby nursing home, which had a bullet hole in its cafeteria. It was noted that more than 70 people live in the facility.

The men were arrested and booked for discharge of firearms when prohibited, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of a firearm and illegal use of weapons. Rosa was booked for additional charges of reckless operation of a vehicle and no driver's license.