Two arrested after leading Assumption Parish deputies on chase following attempted traffic stop

Seymour (left), Niknami (right)

AMELIA — Two people were arrested after leading deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on a pursuit on Wednesday, following an attempted traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 90 near Amelia after it committed a traffic violation. Deputies said the vehicle attempted evasive maneuvers before a second sheriff's office unit assisted in bringing the vehicle to a stop.

The driver, Lazerick D. Seymour, along with the passenger, Aileen Niknami, were arrested on multiple charges following an interview with deputies.

Deputies said that while interviewing Niknami, they determined she was illegally in the United States. She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of resisting an officer and a detainer by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Seymour was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Seymour was released after posting a $7,500 bond.