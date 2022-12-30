Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night

(left to right) Kelvin Provost and Jason Harrison

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.

Provost had several outstanding warrants and was wanted by a bail bondsman for a slew of weapons charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

A Special Response Team responded to the apartment complex and attempted to negotiate with Provost, and he was eventually arrested just after 9 p.m.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Jason Harrison, was also taken into custody following the standoff. The connection between the two men was not immediately clear.

Sheriff's office officials said deputies attempted to capture Provost earlier Friday when he evaded arrest.

The exact charges that Provost and Harrison will face have not yet been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.