Two allegedly impaired drivers not taken into custody after state trooper reportedly filed false records

Monday, April 01 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A state trooper was arrested Monday for malfeasance in office and filling false records, which reportedly lead to two suspected impaired drivers not being taken into custody in prior investigations. 

Louisiana State Police said they took Brett Dupre, 56, into custody Monday morning following an investigation prompted by multiple citizen complaints. The investigation found Dupre "intentionally failed to properly document" two separate crashes in April of 2023. 

Because of his intentional malfeasance, two suspected impaired drivers were not charged accordingly. 

Troop L in St. Tammany reexamined the crash reports and subsequently took the drivers into custody. Dupre was also taken into custody and booked for two counts of malfeasance in office and one count of filing false public records. He was employed with the state police since 2008.

