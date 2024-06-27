91°
Latest Weather Blog
Two alleged drug dealers arrested during traffic stop near Slidell
SLIDELL - A traffic stop led to the arrests of two alleged drug dealers Tuesday night.
As deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 11 Tuesday night, they saw the driver and passenger throw something out the the window, which was later determined to be an ounce of methamphetamine.
The driver, 44-year-old Kasey Johnson, and the passenger, 43-year-old Jason Hotard, were taken into custody. Deputies found the two men to have more methamphetamine in the car as well as marijuana and almost $1,000 in cash.
Johnson and Hotard were both out on bond from a large-scale drug investigation from 2019.
Trending News
The two were booked for a slew of drug charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Slidell teacher arrested for relationship with student
-
Donaldsonville man originally convicted of killing wife pleads guilty, sentenced to 25...
-
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
-
Investigators working to determine cause of Napoleonville fire
-
Metro Council approves next steps to revamping River Center