Two adults taken to hospital with burns after Port Allen house fire

57 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, June 30 2025 Jun 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 5:46 PM June 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - Two adults were rushed to the Baton Rouge General's Burn Unit from a house fire in Port Allen on Monday. 

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a manufactured home along Nolan David Road. 

As of 5:45 p.m., crews were still on scene and said the cause is pending. 

No further information about the severity of the injuries has been released. 

