Two adults taken to hospital with burns after Port Allen house fire
PORT ALLEN - Two adults were rushed to the Baton Rouge General's Burn Unit from a house fire in Port Allen on Monday.
The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a manufactured home along Nolan David Road.
As of 5:45 p.m., crews were still on scene and said the cause is pending.
No further information about the severity of the injuries has been released.
