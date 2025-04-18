Two accused of series of Tangipahoa Parish vehicle burglaries arrested; person of interest sought

HAMMOND — Two people allegedly connected to a series of vehicle burglaries in Hammond have been arrested, deputies said Friday.

Carnecia Franklin, 17, was arrested after deputies identified her as the suspect in a series of burglaries around Kellie Drive in Hammond. Donald Varnado Jr., 18, was also arrested, with deputies noting that he was with Franklin during the burglaries.

Deputies said they identified Franklin as the driver of a stolen vehicle seen on surveillance footage at an Amite gas station on April 11. The 2012 silver Honda Accord had front-end damage on the passenger side, a spare passenger-side front tire and no tint on the back window, deputies said.

Both Franklin and Varnado were booked on vehicle burglary charges. Franklin was additionally arrested for illegal possession of stolen things and monetary instrument abuse.

A person of interest, 17-year-old Barnell Doughty, is wanted for questioning.